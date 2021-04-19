Big E vaccination site opens Tuesday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Demand for appointments is set to skyrocket this week with millions more eligible.

Regional vaccine sites will be a key to meeting that demand. Western Hampden County will soon have one of their own with final preparations underway at the Eastern States Exposition. The vaccine clinic in the Transportation Building, located at the Gate 1 entrance, will open Tuesday at noon.

Going forward, it will be open Monday to Friday from 9:30 in the morning to 3:30 in the afternoon. They will be supplied with 1,500 doses a week but hope to eventually increase that to 1,200 doses per day. About 25 percent of those weekly doses will be reserved for residents of West Springfield, Agawam, Westfield, Southwick, Granville and Tolland. New appointments will go live every Wednesday.

Beginning on Monday, Massachusetts residents 16 years or older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination.