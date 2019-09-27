Big E visitors not deterred by gloomy weather

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a gloomy afternoon in western Massachusetts Thursday, but that didn’t stop fair-goers from heading to The Big E!

New England’s Great State Fair is coming to a close this weekend.

People from all across the country come to the fairgrounds in West Springfield each year. This year, attendance records have already been broken!

Fair-goer Brian Thompson told 22News, a little rain doesn’t have to put a damper on the festival fun.

“It’s actually a better day! You know, not a lot of people so we’re able to get the snacks, the kids are able to get on the rides, it hasn’t really impacted us at all,” said Thompson.

If you’re looking to head to the fairgrounds ahead of the final weekend of The Big E, you can enjoy some fresh produce, see some animals, or check out some hot rides from the Car Club of New England.