Big E visitors sad about Beulah’s death

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Beulah, the Elephant from The Big E, has died. Beulah was a staple at the fair and a fan favorite for many.

People were really upset to learn about her death. Big E spokesperson Catherine Pappas released a statement saying Beulah died of natural causes at the age of 54.

It is unclear when the elephant died. Pappas told 22News the elephant was returned to R.W. Commerford’s Farm in Goshen, Connecticut, but didn’t specify when.

Big E visitors looked forward to seeing the elephant every year.

Fair attendee Kevin Oehoer spoke with 22News about seeing Beulah in the past, “I never got to ride on it but it was always cool watching it walk past. I’m really sad to hear it’s gone.”

There’s been some controversy each year with this farm bringing animals to The Big E. This year, the Western Massachusetts Animal Rights Advocates group continued their protests of animals at The Big E outside the fair’s gates.

As of right now, no elephants are allowed in the petting zoo, just a camel and some miniature horses.