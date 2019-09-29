Big E wraps up its final day Sunday!

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday night is the last day you can attend New England’s great state fair before it closes.

The Big E opens at 8:00 a.m. and will close its gates for the final time this year Sunday night at 10:00 p.m. so you have plenty of time to come down and check it out.

Over a million people visited the Big E this year. The fair actually broke a single-day attendance record.

About 176,000 people visited the fair in one day last Saturday.

Heavy traffic in the area is expected on the last day and thousands of people are expected to visit.

Two big-name performers are closing out the fair Saturday night.

Foreigner along with Chicopee High choir students will be performing at the Big E arena at 7:30 p.m. Visiters can also watch country singer Walker Hayes perform at the Court of honor stage at 8:00 p.m.