Big E’s 2nd weekend expected to have largest crowds

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E set record attendance numbers last week and that trend is carrying into this weekend.

The 2nd weekend of the fair typically sees the largest crowds. According to the Big E, 89-thousand people attended Friday.

More people are expected Saturday thanks to summer-like weather.

We have a look from our camera over Memorial Bridge, where traffic was at a standstill this morning!

If you plan on heading to the fairgrounds on Saturday night, Sugar Ray, Naughty By Nature are performing.

And the local brewer showcase is on until 11 o’clock on Saturday night, and all day Sunday.

You can keep up to date with Big E events and attendance right here on 22News.