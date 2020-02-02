Local football fans predict Super Bowl LIV outcome

(WWLP) – The matchup is set for the big game Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will be playing one another for a chance to raise the Lombardi Trophy as Super Bowl LIV champions.

Even though fans here in western Massachusetts would rather see the Patriots play for a championship, some are still very excited for Sunday’s match-up.

“I think the change is good I like to see that,” said Pete Silvano of Westfield. “Every year the Pats are in there, God bless them they’re great but I like to see this new change.”

Fans told 22News they’re looking forward to watching two young teams play that are very exciting to watch.

“I want to see Jimmy Garoppolo, I’m kind of partial to San Fran it should be a good game,” said Marco Scibelli.

Bobby Channing of East Longmeadow noted, ” “I think it will be a close score because Mahomes is really good but their defense isn’t that good so I think it will be very close.”

“I think the 49ers are a better team but Patrick Mahomes is a great quarterback, I think they may sneak up on the 49ers,” added Shawn Pace of Wilbraham. “They’re probably better on both sides of the ball but I think Kansas City’s offense may have a few tricks up their sleeve and may pull this one out.”

And as far as score predictions go.

“Let’s go with San Fran, 42-35,” says Scibelli.

Also going with the 49ers, Channing, but he sees a bigger margin of victory, “38-18 maybe. Yeah.”

“Kansas City, 35-30,” says Pace. His son respectively disagrees, predicting, “49ers, 42-35.”

Another young fan in favor of Kansas City says, “I think it’s going to be 24-19. Chiefs.”

A win for the Chiefs would be their second overall and first Super Bowl in 30 years. A win for San Francisco would tie them with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots for most all-time.