SPRINGFIELD, mass. (WWLP) – A local letter company is lighting up Springfield with a message to the city’s front line healthcare workers.

Luminous Letter Company set up a “Thank You” sign outside Mercy Medical Center, as well as other healthcare facilities.

The letter company normally delivers personalized messages for celebratory events like graduations, birthdays, and weddings.

But recently, they have redirected their services to show appreciation for our medical heroes.