Big Y and White Lion Brewery receive economic development awards

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield businesses are being recognized for receiving 2022 MassEcon West Region Awards.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Mayor Sarno’s office, Big Y Foods and White Lion Brewing Company were given top statewide economic development awards from MassEcon. Big Y Foods received the Gold Award and White Lion Brewing Company was won the Silver Award. The awards were made for their significant investments in economic development in the region.

There were 52 new jobs added at Big Y, as well as an investment of $50.9 million since 2020 in a 232,000 square foot expansion in Springfield for the Fresh & Local Distribution Center. The distribution center provides local farmers and producers with a one stop location that saves time and expenses related to delivering to individual stores.

White Lion Brewing Company donated close to $25,000 to the community, added 13 new jobs, and is utilizing 8,000 square feet of space in Springfield that sat vacant for over 15 years. There are more than 230 breweries in Massachusetts, White Lion is one of only six minority-owned breweries in the state.

Mayor Sarno states, “Two great examples of Springfield businesses doing it the right way. Congratulations to both Charlie D’Amour and his Big Y team and Ray Berry and the White Lion team for their continued belief and investment in our Springfield. Both Big Y Foods and White Lion epitomize the business community in Springfield – creative, hardworking, and giving back to the community. Congratulations to both on this well-deserved award and recognition!”

“MassEcon could not have chosen two better businesses to bestow their top honors to,” said Tim Sheehan, Chief Development Officer. “Both Big Y and White Lion are cutting edge in their respective business sectors and their recent development initiatives in Springfield have brought to the city new jobs and significant capital investment. Additionally, both companies are highly engaged in and enrich our collective Springfield community in so many ways.”

The 14 statewide winning companies will be honored at Gillette Stadium on April 7, 2022. United Aircraft Technologies of Pittsfield won the Bronze Award.