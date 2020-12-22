Big Y announces additional bonus pay for employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y Foods, Inc. has announced an additional paying holiday bonus for their front line and distribution center associates as a way to thank those who have continued to work at the supermarket chains during the pandemic.

The bonus will include employees who work full time and part-time as well as casual employees.

The company wishes to recognize the efforts and sacrifices of employees and will continue giving additional bonuses until the first part of 2021.

“Our employees have all taken their role as essential workers both nobly and carefully in order to continue to provide for and support our friends and neighbors in our communities. This bonus pay is just one way that we show our appreciation to our team of 12,000 who work so hard and tirelessly every day,” said Charles L. D’Amour, president and CEO.

Big Y Foods, Inc. is one of the largest independently-owned supermarket chains in New England and it has been recognized by Forbes as a Best-in-State Employer in Massachusetts and Connecticut.