Big Y closed on Black Friday

(WWLP) – Big Y Supermarket employees had Thanksgiving day off, and are also Black Friday too.

The Springfield based grocer has given its thousands of workers a two day holiday. The store did the same thing on Easter Sunday and the following Monday.

The move allows management to acknowledge their employees’ hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping the stores closed on Friday allows for extra cleaning and restocking in preparation for the remainder of the holiday season.

According to Big Y, in addition to these days off, Big Y has also provided thank you pay and now thank you bonuses for their front-line workers in recognition of their continued commitment to each other and to their customers.

All locations will re-open on Saturday November 28th for their usual hours.