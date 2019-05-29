Big Y collecting old American flags for proper disposal

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the past 12 years, Big Y has been collecting worn and tattered American flags, so they can be properly disposed of in time for Flag Day.

So far, like-minded residents have placed dozens of used flags in the container near the front of the store.

Bill Rich brought two of his older flags into the West Springfield Big Y on Wednesday. He feels they’re ready to be retired.

“Well I wanted to do it right,” Rich told 22News. “That’s the only proper way to retire the flag: to have it burned or to bring it to the Big Y.”

On Friday, June 14, the Boy Scouts in conjunction with American Legion Posts throughout western Massachusetts will retire worn flags through burning.

A Big Y spokesman told 22News that over the 12 years they have been running the program, they have collected thousands of worn flags.

