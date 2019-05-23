Big Y collecting old flags for Flag Day

Fall leaves blaze red near the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Big Y is collecting worn, torn, faded or badly soiled American flags starting Thursday for the seventh year in a row, in honor of Flag Day.

In a news release sent to 22News, Big Y works with local Boy Scouts, American Legions, VFW’s and military organizations to properly retire collected flags until June 12.

All Big Y locations including Fresh Acres and Table and Vine will have receptacles for accepting worn flags and will deliver the flags to the participating organizations where they will be retired properly.

Big Y has collected close to 46,000 American Flags since 2012.

The organizations collecting the flags hold a special flag retirement ceremony that follows the United States Flag Code which requires the flags to be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.

The flag is cut into 13 strips that represent the 13 colonies and the 50 stars to pay homage to the 50 states. The strips are placed on a fire and the ashes are collected and buried after a moment of silence and the pledge of allegiance is recited.

Burning the flags symbolizes purification and rebirth when performed during a ceremony.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.