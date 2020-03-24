Big Y donates $125,000 to support local food banks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Big Y World Class Markets donated $125,000 to local food banks to help them feed those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release sent to 22News, on March 16 Big Y donated $25,000 to the Greater Boston Food Bank, the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, the Worcester County Food Bank, Foodshare and the Connecticut Food Bank.

All Big Y stores also have collection boxes so customers can make donations to local pantries and shelters.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts estimates that every dollar donated will provide four meals for those in need.

Big Y also donated $50,000 to the Covid-19 Response Fund hosted by the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts. The fund provides resources to Pioneer Valley nonprofit organizations that serve the elderly, those without stable housing, families in need of food and those with health vulnerabilities.