EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Memorial Committee has been given a $4,000 donation from Big Y Supermarkets.

According to a news release from the East Longmeadow Veterans Memorial Committee, the donation is going towards the construction of the Veterans Memorial to be built at a new location.

The new location is going to be 328 North Main Street in East Longmeadow or Pleasant View Senior Center. The Council of Aging is also a part of Pleasant View Senior Center, and its mission is to promote the independence and social, physical, and emotional well-being of East Longmeadow elders by implementing quality education, nutrition, recreational, and wellness programs, according to their website.