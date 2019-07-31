Big-Y eliminating single-use plastic bags

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Thursday, Big Y is eliminating single-use plastic bags.

As of August 1, customers will have the option to bring in their own reusable bags or pay ten cents for a paper bag.

Big Y uses around 100 million plastic bags in its stores every year.

They’ve been having special deals on reusable bags at their stores since deciding to phase out the plastic. One shopper from Chicopee told 22News she’ll be trying to use her reusable bags as much as she can.

“I try to carry around reusables, but I’ll be more conscientious now,” said Joyce Shalaby. “I think it’s important. It’s a small step everyone can take.”

Big Y already operates in a number of cities that have enacted their own plastic bag bans. The change will impact around 70 stores.