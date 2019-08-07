Big Y expanding Springfield distribution center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y is expanding its distribution center in Springfield.

The company broke ground on a 232,000 square foot expansion to the distribution center on Roosevelt Avenue.

The $40 million project will add more than 30 receiving bays and 32 full-time jobs. Big Y president and CEO Charles D’Amour told 22News this expansion will help the company continue to work with local farmers.

“We know, the more local the better. the opportunity to localize that with local farmers and local producers is terrific. I think it helps the overall region,” said D’Amour.

This expansion will help fuel growth over the next 20 years, according to D’Amour.