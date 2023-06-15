SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The long-awaited new Big Y Express store in downtown Springfield is having its grand opening celebration Thursday.

A ribbon cutting for the market, which has actually been open to the public since June 1, will be held late Thursday morning at the store, which is located on the ground level of Tower Square, facing Main Street.

The store offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, grocery items, and even specialty foods such as grab-and-go breakfasts and sushi. It is the only market of its kind in the downtown area, and caters to downtown residents and workers.

It is located in space that had been vacant since 2019, when the former tenant, CVS, relocated to a new freestanding store at Main and Union Streets near MGM Springfield.