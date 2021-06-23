Big Y holding hiring event Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y announced that it will hold its first ever company-wide hiring event at over 75 locations across Massachusetts and Connecticut on Tuesday.

Every store plus the distribution center will hold interviews and hiring managers will be able to make on-the-spot job offers from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Currently, there are openings at all Big Y supermarkets, Big Y Gas and Convenience Stores, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Spirits, and Big Y’s Fresh and Local Distribution Center.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply in advance online at http://www.bigy.com/careers which also includes addresses of all locations. All individuals hired on this day will receive a $50 gift card from Apple, Big Y, or Spotify.

“A future at Big Y means more than stocking shelves. It is an opportunity for personal leadership and growth, an opportunity to belong and contribute to your own vibrant future, and an opportunity to connect with others and be part of a community that cares. We stand committed to making a real difference where employees are celebrated for who they are and have a chance to share their ideas and be respected, valued, and heard,” said Michael J. Galat, Vice President of Employee Services.

Full-time supermarket openings include bakery, meat, seafood, in-store kitchen, and deli, department managers and assistant department managers, overnight stock clerks. Part-time positions are open in all departments. Big Y Express Gas and Convenience openings include managers, assistant managers, head cashiers, and clerks. Table and Vine has openings in all departments and Fresh and Local Distribution Center openings include selectors, porters and equipment operators.