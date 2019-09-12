Big Y holding “Sock-tember” to help the homeless in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A pair of clean new socks is especially precious for homeless people in wintertime.

Thursday marked the launch of Big Y Supermarket’s “Sock-tember” drive to provide thousands of pairs of socks for the homeless in western Massachusetts.

Customers can either bring their donated socks to a Big Y Pharmacy or purchase them there. Big Y will donate a pair of socks for each person coming into the pharmacy for a flu shot.

Last year’s sock drive resulted in 6,000 pairs of socks donated to agencies that help the homeless.

These small gifts provide a big benefit. Having once been homeless himself, the Springfield Rescue Mission’s Program Coordinator Miguel Cabrera knows the value of fresh clean socks.

“Cold weather comes, your feet are affected first,” Cabrera told 22News. “So they need to change the socks constantly, and they cannot afford it.”

“A fresh pair of socks is like everything,” John Ortiz said. “Start off the morning with a fresh pair of sock, be it in the wintertime, be it in the summertime, be it Sunday for church especially.”

Big Y’s “Sock-tember” drive runs at its 33 pharmacies through October 2.

The Springfield Rescue Mission will observe “World Homeless Day” on October 10, distributing the donated socks and other essentials to hundreds of homeless men and women in the area.

