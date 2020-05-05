Big Y puts price freeze on thousands of items in stores across New England

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y has implemented a price freeze on thousands of grocery products in its stores across New England.

In a news release to 22News, the World Class supermarket chain said the price freeze, which went into effect on May 1, will continue until July 1. More items will be added to the list and some prices for items on the list may drop.

“This is a critical time for our customers and we wanted to recognize that with more than just words of support,” stated Michael D’Amour, chief operating Officer for Big Y. “We have all been through a tough period, and there are certainly challenges ahead, but we felt it was time to do more to help.”

Big Y is assuring its customers that prices will not go up and popular sales will continue.

“We are going to do more,” D’Amour stated. “Our customers are like family to us and we want to help them and the communities we serve.”

Items on the price freeze list includes specific popular brands of fresh chicken, butter, red and green seedless grapes, peanut butter, macaroni & cheese, breakfast cereal, English muffins, cheese, strawberries, Greek yogurt, pizza, orange juice, and spring water.

The company has listed the brands and pricing for these items, and more.