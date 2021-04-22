Big Y launches new e-commerce platform

(WWLP) – Big Y is working to make grocery shopping less of a chore for its customers.

The New England grocery store chain recently launched a new e-commerce platform.

The new platform, known as “myPicks” is a way for shoppers to purchase their groceries online for curbside pick-up. Big Y had been working on the traditional shopping alternative before the pandemic hit.

Christian D’Amour, director of e-commerce for Big Y, told 22News, “It just so happens that March in 2020, everything went haywire, but it reinforces the need for this for our customers because they’ve been asking about it for a while and obviously that was accelerated due to the pandemic.”

The Big Y on Memorial Drive in Chicopee will be the first to offer this service.

But, they plan on adding the additional service to other locations in western Massachusetts, including Westfield, East Longmeadow, and Springfield.