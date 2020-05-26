Big Y makes additional donation of $125K to support several food banks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y has graciously donated $125,000 once again to support the rise in food insecurity.

According to a news release sent to 22News, combined with Big Y’s recent donation in March, the supermarket has donated a total of $250,000 to area food banks. Every dollar donated equals four meals and with Big Y’s donation, a total of 1 million meals will be distributed.

The ultimate goal is to focus on feeding families Charlie D’Amour, President and CEO of Big Y said. “We have people in our communities that are really struggling to get food on their table. The role of food banks servicing local neighborhoods has never been more important,” D’Amour added.

Last year, Big Y donated about $11.5 million of healthy surplus food to local food banks in 2019. That donation alone amounted to 5.7 million meals.

All donations received this year will be equally split amongst several food banks including The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Worcester Food Bank, Greater Boston Food Bank, Foodshare, and the Connecticut Food Bank.