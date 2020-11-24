Big Y opened its 12th express gas location in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y opened their 12th Big Y Express Gas and Fresh Convenience Market located in Westfield.

With this new express location, the chain will have three locations in Westfield including the newly remodeled World Class Market at 1 East Silver Street., 175 East Main Street, and now this new gas and convenience store at 330 East Main Street.

According to a news release sent to 22News, this 2,000 square foot location contains 12 pumping stations with 87, 89, and 93 octane fuel and diesel, and a free air machine available for tire inflation. The store also includes a coffee bar, fresh muffins and donuts, grab & go salads and sandwiches, heat & eat entrees, breads, and Uno’s individual pizzas. Electric car charging stations are also available.

Big Y Express is open every day from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Big Y opened its first location in Westfield on Silver Street in 1965.