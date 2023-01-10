SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y Pharmacy and Wellness Centers are still administering flu shots in order to encourage the public to get vaccinated.

In the United States, this flu season has been one of the most significant in recent years with nearly 20 million illnesses, 210,000 hospitalizations, and 13,000 deaths from flu so far, according to CDC estimates. Big Y Pharmacy and Wellness Centers have administered around 30,000 flu shots this year, a record number for the chain, according to a news release from Big Y Pharmacy.

Photo courtesy of Big Y Pharmacy and Wellness Centers Photo courtesy of Big Y Pharmacy and Wellness Centers

Each Big Y Pharmacy location is still offering flu vaccines, with no appointment necessary. While some locations offered seasonal and high-dose flu as well as COVID-19 vaccines, in-store pharmacies offer additional vaccines such as:

Pneumococcal (pneumonia)

Shingrix (shingles)

Tdap (Tetanus, Diptheria, and Pertussis)

Hepatitis A and B, Meningococcal (Meningitis)

MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella)

Guardasil (HPV)

Big Y Pharmacy teams administered around 16,000 vaccines evenly split between flu and COVID-19 vaccines during the 2022 Big Y Big Vax week.

Elaine Zimnoski, Big Y’s Immunization Coordinator, said “I am so very proud of our incredible pharmacy staff for their extraordinary efforts this past year. Their dedication to protecting individuals continues to show Big Y’s impact on the communities we serve. Our goal in expanding our immunization program is to reduce the burden of respiratory illnesses everywhere. We understand the importance of assisting our communities and providing access to preventable health care through services such as immunizations. I am grateful for the trust our patients have in us. Our professional pharmacy teams look forward to continuing to serve their communities in 2023.”