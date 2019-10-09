Big Y turns pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The proceeds from various departments throughout Big Y stores will be donated to 31 breast cancer support groups throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut during the entire month of October.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the Big Y Partners of Hope program will donate a portion of the proceeds from the following departments:

Floral and Produce purchases including Sunshine Bouquets

Big Y Butcher Shops will donate ten cents from every pound of All-Natural Angus Beef and Big Y Smart Chicken sold during the month of October

The pharmacy and wellness center will donate $5 for every flu shot given

Every store will be promoting Partners of Hope pink ribbons.

We are dedicating the 31 days of October to raising funds for our Partners of Hope program, which enables us to give… Posted by Big Y World Class Market on Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Partners of Hope pink ribbons are $1 and can be purchased from October 1 to October 31; proceeds will be donated to local break cancer organizations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut.

The release states, Big Y has raised more than $2 million for this cause and raised close to $217,000 last year.