Big Y turns pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The proceeds from various departments throughout Big Y stores will be donated to 31 breast cancer support groups throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut during the entire month of October.
According to a news release sent to 22News, the Big Y Partners of Hope program will donate a portion of the proceeds from the following departments:
- Floral and Produce purchases including Sunshine Bouquets
- Big Y Butcher Shops will donate ten cents from every pound of All-Natural Angus Beef and Big Y Smart Chicken sold during the month of October
- The pharmacy and wellness center will donate $5 for every flu shot given
- Every store will be promoting Partners of Hope pink ribbons.
Partners of Hope pink ribbons are $1 and can be purchased from October 1 to October 31; proceeds will be donated to local break cancer organizations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut.
The release states, Big Y has raised more than $2 million for this cause and raised close to $217,000 last year.