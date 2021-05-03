Bike rentals return to downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The popular ValleyBike rentals are back in downtown Springfield following a year long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ValleyBike celebrated with the opening of their bike rental station at Court Square on Monday. Since making their western Massachusetts debut in June of 2018, these bike rentals are available in nearly a dozen western Massachusetts communities. The reopening in downtown Springfield is seen as filling a critical need.

Right now, ValleyBike has more than 3,700 active users. They’ve traveled more than 12,000 miles this year alone. A typical downtown Springfield rider would use the bike to cross Memorial Bridge into West Springfield for food.