Bikers gather for Throttle Rocker’s Destination Bike Night in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a huge turnout Thursday evening for the first of many Throttle Rocker’s Destination Bike Night.

Bikers from all over western Massachusetts gathered at the Polish Club of Agawam.

It was the perfect evening to be outside with food, drinks and live music.

After a year without the event, organizer Bob Kaine Alves told 22News he couldn’t be happier to be back.

He said, “It’s been absolutely stifling what we’ve dealt with, and to come out and have this turnout, is absolutely incredible and I’m just overwhelmed by this. This is just absolutely incredible.