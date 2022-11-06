CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of bikers gathered in Chicopee Sunday for the 37th annual Brightside toy run.

Each year, Hope for the Holidays hosts the Brightside toy drive & motorcycle run, bringing bikers together to provide some holiday joy for children in need.

Melvyn Hook, the treasurer of Hope for the Holidays said, “If you can help a child, what better thing can you do?”

The three-day event kicked off Friday, encouraging people to drop off toy donations at the Memorial Drive Walmart in Chicopee. The motorcycle run marks the culmination of the even where those items are packed up into trucks and delivered via motorcade to Brightside in Holyoke.

Hundreds were ready to ride and support so many children and families in need along the way. One attendee told 22News he counted 638 bikes in total. Event organizers expressed gratitude for the biker community that rallies together to support kids in need.

Melvyn Hook added, “People like to have money. They want to buy things with money but I have one thing to say. What you gain in here you can’t buy with silver and gold and this is what counts.”

Co-organizer Melvyn Hook says the mission of Brightside hits home for each of the event organizers.

“Both Bruce and our other partner Pete Sivano were adopted out of Brightside. I was also adopted but was adopted from somewhere else, so you know children that are in hardships and stuff that’s something that’s really close to all of us involved,” said Melvyn Hook.

That’s why bikers keep coming year after year.

Ken Chmura of Chicopee told 22News, “It’s a good feeling, you know giving kids some toys. Some that aren’t getting anything Christmas morning.”