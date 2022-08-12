HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bilingual Veterans Outreach Center of Massachusetts held their annual banquet that honors veterans’ and their families.

The organization helps veterans from all wars who are seeking relief and due benefits from the Veterans Affairs.

Gumersindo Gomez, the Executive Director at the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Center of Massachusetts told 22News, “We take care of family, and this is my family. These are my brothers and my sisters who went to war with me, who went to other wars, and those families stayed behind to help them and encourage them when they came out of service, and to support them. I’m there with them to ensure they get their benefits.”

The banquet was hosted at the log cabin in Holyoke. The group is also accepting donations that will go towards building a memorial on 60 Cass Street in Springfield that honors all veterans.