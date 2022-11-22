SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Executive Director of the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Centers of Massachusetts Gumersindo Gomez was caring for his fellow veterans Tuesday, supplying the community with food for the holidays.

Over the years, Springfield businesses have supplied the outreach center with donated turkeys. Gomez welcomes these gifts for veterans in need.

“Many of them live by themselves. They don’t have families to go to,” said Gumersindo.

Roughly 131,000 veterans are homeless on any given night and up to 24 percent face food insecurity. This is just one way to help our local veterans get a free meal this holiday season.