Springfield’s Bilingual Veterans Outreach Center provides free meals to military families

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Food for vets was the theme of Saturday’s food distribution at Springfield’s Bilingual Veterans Outreach Center Saturday afternoon.

Staff and volunteers distributed two weeks worth of free meals to military families fighting off hard times.

Gumersindo Gomez is the center’s executive director. He told 22News he’s concerned for the welfare of veterans during the pandemic.

“That means there’s not going to be enough food to feed everyone. So we have to do the best we can, hopefully we won’t have to stop,” Gomez noted.

The Massachusetts Military Supply Foundation helped provide much of the food distributed in Springfield Saturday afternoon. David Sutton, Vice President of Massachusetts Military Supply Foundation has seen first hand the pandemic’s destructive force.

“When the virus hit and it hit hard, it closed down the base,” Sutton told 22News. “We lost many of our volunteers, so the New England Patriots stepped up and gave us a building at Foxboro, that was such a huge gift.”

The distribution of food to military members in need was a Gomez family undertaking. Gumersindo’s son, City Councilor Adam Gomez, joined the team of volunteers helping the military families in this time of need.