Bill filed could ease process of revitalizing vacant properties

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State lawmakers are considering a bill to place revitalize vacant properties.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has made it a priority to clean up blighted properties, and the city tracks them all. Every Massachusetts community has so-called Zombie Properties, abandoned lots that aren’t being developed, because the owners are absent, tied up in court, or ownership is unclear.

State Representative Antonio Cabral has filed a bill to make it easier for cities and towns to revitalize these vacant properties. The bill would speed the process of creating housing and getting those properties back onto the tax rolls.

There are Zombie Properties scattered throughout the City of Springfield, but the city said they want to keep their addresses confidential. Giving out the locations could put the properties at risk for arson and drug activity. Springfield has significantly reduced blighted properties over the last decade. Especially in the South End.

“We could never find who the owners were,” said Leo Florian, South End Citizens Council President. “Because they were all from out of town, you could go up and down the street and literally say this one is owner-occupied and this one is not. Anything they can do to help get on top of this is a plus.”

Mayor Sarno told 22News, “We’ve been very aggressive in tackling the issue. and many cities and towns come to see us how we do it. But there’s more to do be done. So, anything that can quicken the pace of getting responsibility for these zombie properties.”

There are currently 350 vacant properties in Springfield, but the number constantly changes.

Under the proposal, a special commission would study ways to improve housing stock in weak markets.