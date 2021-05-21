Bill for new state-of-the-art Holyoke Soldiers’ Home awaits Gov. Baker’s signature

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A groundbreaking bill has passed the Massachusetts Senate, allowing the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home project to take a big step forward.

Governor Charlie Baker’s approval is all that’s left to ensure a new Holyoke Soldiers’ Home gets built.

The state Senate Thursday unanimously approved legislation, authorizing $400 million in bonds for the design and construction of a new Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke. The existing home was built in 1952 with many triple and quadruple bedrooms.

That proved to be a serious problem last year, when COVID-19 quickly spread throughout the home, resulting in the deaths of over 70 veterans. The construction project aims to build a modern facility that ensures the best care possible for current and future veterans.

John Paradis of the Holyoke Soldiers Home Coalition told 22News, “To really make a statement to the family members who suffered so much this past year to say we are going to do it right. We will move forward as a community and make sure this never happens again.”

The $400 million bond authorization for the new facility is eligible to receive up to 65 percent in federal reimbursement through the VA State Home Construction Grant Program.

The bill now goes to Gov. Baker’s desk for approval.