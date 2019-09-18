Bill proposed to install cameras in all Massachusetts school buses

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Cameras could soon be put in all school buses in Massachusetts.

Drivers across the country have not been stopping for school buses that are dropping off students.

Now, state lawmakers want to punish anyone who ignores buses’ stop signs and flashing lights. Bus drivers say people are illegally passing them about once or twice a week.

The joint committee from Transportation heard from legislators, municipal officials, and bus drivers about the severity of this issue.

Between 2006 and 2015, 102 children under the age of 18 were killed in crashes involving buses or other school transportation according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In a 2017 report, bus drivers in 29 states recorded the number of times that vehicles passed their buses while stopped with flashing red lights in a single day.

More than 77,000 incidents were detected.

If the proposal is approved, drivers who are caught illegally passing school buses would be issued a $100 fine.