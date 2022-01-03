Bill Sapelli sworn-in for third term as Mayor of Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A brief swearing-in ceremony was held Monday evening in Agawam for Mayor Bill Sapelli.

The ceremony was held at the Agawam Junior High School in Feeding Hills. Those who attended were welcomed with refreshments and were able to meet Mayor Sapelli as well as other elected officials.

22News spoke with the Mayor who reflected on his last term with the city and what he hopes for in the future.

I’m honored to serve another term and look forward to doing that. It has been very interesting the last two years of this second term with COVID, and not that it is going away, but we see it changing courses. Then, hopefully we can get into more normal business down the road in this new term. William Sapelli, Mayor of Agawam

This will be Mayor Sapelli’s third term.