CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You still have a chance to become a billionaire!
No one has been lucky enough yet to win, and the Mega Millions jackpot has now grown to over $1 billion.
It’s the fifth time in the history of the game that the jackpot has reached into the billions.
There have been 29 straight drawings without a jackpot winner. But if someone does win the next drawing on Tuesday night, the lump sum payment would be an estimated $527 million.
We’ll have the winning numbers for the next drawing on Tuesday night, on 22News at 11.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow the 22News team on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.