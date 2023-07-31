CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You still have a chance to become a billionaire!

No one has been lucky enough yet to win, and the Mega Millions jackpot has now grown to over $1 billion.

It’s the fifth time in the history of the game that the jackpot has reached into the billions.

There have been 29 straight drawings without a jackpot winner. But if someone does win the next drawing on Tuesday night, the lump sum payment would be an estimated $527 million.

We’ll have the winning numbers for the next drawing on Tuesday night, on 22News at 11.