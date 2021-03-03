Billy Beez reopens at the Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Billy Beez has reopened at the Holyoke Mall after months being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Baker announced the next phase of the state’s reopening plan can begin on Monday, March 1. Other places like Billy Beez will be able to reopen for the first time in months, like laser tag and roller rinks.

In a news release sent to 22News from the Holyoke Mall, visitors to the mall are required to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing.

“With safety as the highest priority at the shopping center, we are thrilled that we’ll also be able to provide guests a little fun with Billy Beez reopening their doors today,” said Bill Rogalski, General Manager for Holyoke Mall.

A waiver must be filled out when visiting Billy Beez and they are open during the following hours:

Monday – closed

Tuesday through Friday – 11am-6pm*

Saturday & Sunday -11am-7pm*

*admission desk closes one hour prior to store closing

The Holyoke Mall is open Monday through Saturday, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm and Sunday from 11:00 am – 6:00 pm.