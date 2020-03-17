Biogen announces $10 million in coronavirus relief efforts

A man walks outside the Biogen Inc., headquarters, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Seventy of Massachusetts’ 92 confirmed coronavirus cases have been linked to a meeting of Biogen executives that was held at the Marriott Long Wharf hotel in Boston in late February 2020. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass (WWLP) – Biogen Incorporation announced Monday that the Biogen Foundation has donated $10 million to support global response efforts to the coronavirus.

According to a news release from Biogen, the funds will be used to address immediate critical needs such as supporting non-profit organizations in the U.S. including Massachusetts, North Carolina, Italy, and other impacted countries worldwide.

The donation will also be used to help expand testing options and to ease the strain on medical systems as well as training front line health workers and support access to necessities like food.

Biogen has also provided medical equipment and supplies to Partners HealthCare in Massachusetts to help diagnose a greater number of people.