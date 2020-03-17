Biogen announces $10 million in coronavirus relief efforts

CAMBRIDGE, Mass (WWLP) – Biogen Incorporation announced Monday that the Biogen Foundation has donated $10 million to support global response efforts to the coronavirus.
According to a news release from Biogen, the funds will be used to address immediate critical needs such as supporting non-profit organizations in the U.S. including Massachusetts, North Carolina, Italy, and other impacted countries worldwide.
The donation will also be used to help expand testing options and to ease the strain on medical systems as well as training front line health workers and support access to necessities like food.
Biogen has also provided medical equipment and supplies to Partners HealthCare in Massachusetts to help diagnose a greater number of people.
“We are deeply affected by the impact of COVID-19 globally and we understand the critical importance of access to testing and other materials to support healthcare providers. It is vital that we act immediately to support those who are on the front lines caring for the health and well-being of all communities affected around the world. Our hope is that this commitment will support these courageous organizations, and the vulnerable, during this unprecedented time.”– Michel Vounatsos, CEO at Biogen