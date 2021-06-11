Birthday celebration held in Springfield for late restauranteur Andy Yee

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A birthday bash was held at The Student Prince & The Fort Friday evening to celebrate Andy Yee, a local restauranteur who passed away last month.

The celebration was for Yee’s 60th birthday, which he would have celebrated a week after his death.

To honor Yee, his favorite drinks and dishes were served at the event.

Yee’s son told 22News his dad would be so happy to see everyone out, enjoying life.

“The amount of people who have come out and expressed their love, the friendship and the stories, it’s been pretty fantastic,” said Matt Yee.

Congressman Richard Neal said, “His [Life] is an indication of what one person can do, to constantly remind us, how pleasant life can be in the Pioneer Valley.”

Yee died May 27 and leaves behind a legacy in western Massachusetts, owning several restaurants in the area, including The Student Prince in Springfield and White Hut in West Springfield.