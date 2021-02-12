Birthday of George Washington shines a spotlight on rare Springfield statue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As we prepare to observe the birthday of America’s First President, George Washington, attention shifted to a rare statue of George Washington in Springfield.

The Bronze statue of George Washington, just one of only 26 sculpted in the mid-19th century, has been at the former Holy Name school in Springfield for nearly 100 years.

That’s where Friday Mayor Domenic Sarno honored the work of the Daughters of the American Revolution for highlighting Springfield’s history.

Holly Stone Blair the director of the local D.A.R. chapter, “This is the 289th birthday of General George Washington, we have done this for the past several years.”

They placed a wreath at the foot of the George Washington statue.

This site in Springfield has been home to the statue since 1932.