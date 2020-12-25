Bishop Byrne discusses what he’d like to accomplish in 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Christmas season is a busy time of year for all, especially in the catholic church. 22News spoke with newly elected Bishop William Byrne of the Springfield Diocese on how the catholic church is observing the holiday season.

The Christmas holiday usually means large attendance of worshipers at churches and celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ with many family and friends. However, due to the pandemic the holiday will be much different. Newly elected Bishop William Byrne of the Springfield Diocese said a year where everything has changed could mean a new hope.

“We have our traditions and we love to do things the same way but when things are different we get a new perspective.” Bishop Byrne

A new perspective that he would like to bring in 2021 to the Springfield Diocese in his first full year as Bishop.

“We’ve been separated by the pandemic and have had reminders of abuse with the clergy in this diocese,” said Bishop Byrne.

Bishop Byrne is working with an independent task force established by the Roman Catholic Diocese as well others to address the issue of sexual misconduct and abuse in the catholic church. Byrne said his top two goals are building communication and transparency between the church and the faithful in western Massachusetts.

“I want to get out to every parish and try to meet as many people as I can so I’m going to be asking people to tell me how it is that we can get back to better not just normal,” said Bishop Byrne.

On Christmas Eve and Christmas morning, many come to church for a spiritual uplifting, something that is much needed for the time we’re living in. 22News asked Bishop Byrne about what message he has for the faithful this holiday season.