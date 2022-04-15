SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Christians in Western Massachusetts and throughout the world are observing Good Friday. It’s the day that Jesus Christ was crucified.

“It’s a somber day, in a way a reflective day,” Springfield Diocese Bishop William Byrne explained. “A day where stop just to ponder the mystery of self-giving love.”

Good Friday falls the Friday before Easter, happening this Sunday and celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“Sunday we party,” Bishop Byrne said. “We celebrate the gift of life, of eternal life, of eternal spiritual springtime.”

This weekend is a busy time for churches. Bishop Byrne is reminding everyone to be safe when it comes to COVID-19.

“If you’re not feeling well, stay home. God can reach you there,” Bishop Byrne said.

Orthodox Easter is celebrated on the Sunday after the first full moon after Passover. That will take place Sunday, April 24th.