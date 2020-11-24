Bishop-elect William Byrne blesses new Agawam preschool

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Diocese of Springfield, Bishop-elect William Bryne, visited a new Agawam preschool Monday afternoon.

There’s a new bishop and also a new school, and both were celebrated Monday. St. John the Evangelist Catholic Parish on Main Street in Agawam is now home to a new preschool.

Diocese of Springfield Bishop-elect, Reverend William Byrne blessed the new school Monday afternoon, which opened earlier this month. It wasn’t only a celebration of the new school, but also the bishop-elect.

Byrne spoke about the importance of it, “Today is a wonderful day of showing the vitality of the community and this parish. We get to witness not something closing but something opening. And families gathering together, kids having a chance to play, play in-person with one another in a safe environment.”

The office of Bishop of Springfield has been vacant since former Bishop Mitchell Rozanski was named Archbishop of St. Louis earlier this year.

Byrne will officially become Bishop of Springfield during a mass at St. Michael’s Cathedral on December 14.