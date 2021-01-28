Bishop Feehan hockey player injured at game in West Springfield undergoes surgery

BOSTON (WWLP) – A teenage varsity athlete from Rhode Island who suffered serious injuries during a hockey game in West Springfield is recovering after undergoing surgery Wednesday night, according to his family Thursday.
Bishop Feehan High School senior AJ Quetta was transferred from Baystate Medical Center in Springfield to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston Wednesday evening, where he underwent surgery, performed by surgeon AJ Pisano.
AJ’s post-surgery condition is unknown at this time.
The Attleboro hockey player suffered serious injuries during a game against the Pope Francis Preparatory boys team in West Springfield Tuesday night when he crashed into the boards headfirst.
His injuries were so severe, his family said AJ “might not be able to move his body again.”
The game was at the Olympia Ice Center in West Springfield. Players from both teams gathered and prayed for AJ after the game.
Community members are rallying to raise money for AJ’s surgery cost, a GoFundMe page set up by his family has raised nearly $400,000 as of Thursday evening.