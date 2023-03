SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bishop of the Diocese of Springfield is giving Catholics a dispensation, allowing the faithful to eat meat this Friday for St. Patrick’s Day.

Bishop William Byrne told 22News members of the Diocese of Springfield will be allowed to indulge in corned beef this holiday. Traditionally, Catholics are not allowed to eat meat on Fridays, during the season of Lent.

Bishop Byrne suggests making a sacrifice on a different day to make up for St. Patrick’s Day.