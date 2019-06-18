Bishop Mitchell Rozanski to hold news conference on clergy sex abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield is continuing its efforts to become more transparent in regards to clergy sexual abuse. Bishop Mitchell Rozanski is scheduled to hold a news conference on the subject Tuesday afternoon.

The bishop’s news conference will discuss his formal introduction of the new “Safe Environment and Victim Assistance Office.” According to Diocesan spokesperson Mark Dupont, the announcement comes just days before Rozanski is set to meet with a man who has accused the late Bishop Christopher Weldon of sexual abuse.

During Tuesday’s news conference, Rozanski will also discuss last week’s U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops meeting, and the new reporting measures for bishops accused of sexual abuse.

The Diocese released a report detailing decades of abuse, back in February. They also keep a list of what they refer to as “credibly-accused clergy,” and run their own reporting hotline for victims of abuse.

The news conference will be at 1:30 P.M. at the Diocese’s Pastoral Center in Springfield.