Bishop Robert McManus celebrates first mass as administrator of Springfield Diocese

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bishop of the Worcester Roman Catholic Diocese Robert McManus celebrated his first Mass Friday afternoon as interim head of the Springfield Diocese.

In addition to his duties with the Worcester Diocese, Bishop McManus will oversee the Springfield Diocese until Pope Francis names a new Springfield Bishop replacing Mitchell Rozanski, who is now the Archbishop in St. Louis.

McManus spoke with 22News about his expanded role while at St. Michael’s Cathedral Friday.

“I’m very pleased, this is the first relationship I’ve had with the Springfield community. The mother church of the Diocese. I’m delighted to begin my ministry that way,” McManus said.

It could take as long as one year before the Pope appoints a new Bishop for the Springfield Diocese.