Bishop Talbert Swan removed as chaplain with Springfield police

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bishop Talbert Swan’s position as a chaplain with the Springfield Police Department isn’t being renewed and he says it’s due to his criticisms of the department and the commissioner.

Friday morning Swan released email he sent to Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood where he says he was informed that the reason for the decision would be revealed to him when he returned his ID and Chaplain’s badge.

Swan has been critical of the police department’s handling of brutality complaints and discipline of officers. He has also previously called for Clapprood’s resignation as commissioner.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News Swan and two other chaplains aren’t being renewed. He said they need to make room for new applicants, and said Swan hasn’t attended any of their meetings or participated in the program for the past three years.

