Bishop Talbert Swan to oversee churches throughout New England

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bishop Talbert Swan will now oversee churches throughout New England and New York after being appointed a jurisdictional Bishop of the Greater Vermont Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction of the Church of God in Christ.

Bishop Swan’s responsibilities have expanded to churches in Vermont, New Hampshire, New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts. He previously oversaw the Nova Scotia jurisdiction of the church. Bishop Swan told 22News he’s happy to be working in his native New England.

“I’ll be providing administrative oversight over pastors and churches, we will be ordaining clergy, licensing credential holders, and really advocating and pushing the programming of our national church within the region,” said Bishop Swan.

Church of God in Christ has six and a half million members, making it one of the largest Pentecostal denominations in the world.