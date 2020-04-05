1  of  3
Breaking News
Massachusetts DPH: 231 deaths reported out of 12,500 cases of COVID-19 Baystate Health: 437 positive COVID-19 cases, 2,076 tested 22 veterans now dead at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, 18 staff members test positive for COVID-19
Watch Live
President Trump, White House task force hold Sunday briefing
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Bistro 63 in Amherst providing free meals to service industry workers amid coronavirus pandemic

Hampden County

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Restaurants in western Massachusetts are figuring out the best way to continue serving a meal amid COVID-19 and social distancing protocols.

Bistro 63 in Amherst is not built for takeout and delivery service, but the outbreak is forcing everyone out of their comfort zone.

Immediately when restaurants were shut down, owner Rasif Rafiq, was moved by the impact it had on his staff. He noticed filing for unemployment was taking longer than expected, and industry-wide servers, bartenders and hostesses were struggling.

That day, he started the “Shift Meal Project” bringing the idea of giving a free meal to any worker in the restaurant business who is struggling.

What he found as the project rolled out — was that kind acts motivate generosity. Money and food donations stared pouring in, driving the project further than he ever anticipated.

“We initially thought we could do this for a couple of weeks, but the community has raised enough money we can do it at least until May 4,” Rafiq told 22News. “Shannon from Farmer and the Cheese came by with huge bags of produce, our other vendors and friends have been really really generous.”

If you are a food business worker who is struggling, Bistro 63 is providing 30 free meals every Sunday and Wednesday for as long as they can.

If you wish to donate to the Shift Meals Project, you can find them on GoFundMe.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories